Chennai, November 23: At their residence close to Krishnagiri's Pochampally region in Tamil Nadu, a woman and her son died on Sunday night, November 19, after a mosquito repellant caught fire while they were asleep. The incident came to the fore when their neighbours discovered them dead on Monday morning.

The 65-year-old P Rajammal and her 40-year-old son P Murugesan of Veeramalai village near Pochampally, have been identified as the deceased. Bihar: Driver Dies of Suffocation After Lighting Mosquito Coil While Sleeping in Car in Jamui (Watch Video).

Following his divorce from his wife and their two children, Murugesan moved in with his mother, who was widowed, at Veeramalai. When neighbours peeked through a slot in the door at approximately 9 am on Monday and saw that the two had not left, they discovered them dead and called the police. After rushing to the scene, the Pochampally police forced open the door and went inside. "We discovered Rajammal and Murugesan dead from burns on the bed," sub-inspector M Sivachandar told TOI.

An initial investigation found that Murugesan had disposed of his beedi without extinguishing the flames. The liquid repellant had spilt after falling out of the socket. Tamil Nadu Woman, Her Twin Sons Die in Fire Allegedly After Mobile Phone Kept On Charging, Explodes.

The early probe suggested that the bedsheet caught fire, and the flames consumed the two when the beedi dropped on it. The bodies were sent for postmortem by police to a nearby medical college and government hospital. A case has been filed, and more investigation is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2023 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).