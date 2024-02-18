Chennai, February 18: Tamil Nadu police on Sunday arrested three people from state's Nagapattinam district and seized over 364 kg of ganja from their possession which was meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh. The arrested persons have been identified as K.Sathiyaseelan(37) who hails from Velankanni ,M.Mahendran (38) from Naluvedhapathi and T. Sugumar (29) of Pushpavanam. Assam Police Seizes Ganja Worth Rs 1.5 Crore in Sonitpur

Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police, Harsh Singh told IANS that the accused were planning to smuggle ganja to Sri Lanka through the sea route using the fibre glass boat that was seized.

Vettaikaraniruppu police have registered a case against the three accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

