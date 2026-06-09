Tamil Nadu Power Cut: Chennai and Other Parts of State To Witness Power Outage on June 10; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has announced a scheduled power shutdown across major regions of the state on Wednesday, June 10. The planned service suspension will begin at 9:00 AM and is expected to last until 4:00 PM. According to officials, the temporary outage is necessary to facilitate critical grid maintenance and infrastructure upgrade works. Power supply is slated to resume contextually as soon as maintenance tasks are completed in each area, and the electricity board has advised residents to take necessary precautions.

Impacted Areas in Chennai and Coimbatore

In the capital city of Chennai, residential and commercial pockets will face supply halts, primarily concentrated around northern and industrial limits:

Affected Localities: Sempiyam Selvam Nagar, Thanikasalam Nagar B Block, Srinivasa Nagar, Gandhimathi Street, Nadesan Street, Karthik Street, Madhavaram Highway, Periyar Nagar, Moolakkadai, Annai Sathya Nagar, Simpson Group, and adjacent neighbourhoods. Maridhas Malaichamy Arrested: Tamil Nadu’s Cyber Crime Wing Arrests YouTuber Over Derogatory Remarks Against CM Vijay.

In Coimbatore, the shutdown will impact several key roads, residential blocks, and rural connection points: Affected localities include Pethapuram, Taninerpandal, Kottayam, Onnipalayam Road, Arivoli Nagar, Chinnamadampalayam, Madampalayam, Selvapuram, Shantimedu, Bharathi Nagar, Samanayakkanpalayam Road, Kannarpalayam Road, Senguttupalayam, N.G. Puthur, Mulkiyampalayam, Valliyampadur Vakuthampalayam, Devanampalayam, portions of Chediputhur, portions of Kapalankarai, Mmegavundampalaim, Cheripalayam, and Andipalayam.

Scheduled Outages in Central and Western Districts

Multiple pockets across Trichy, Dindigul, Dharmapuri, and Perambalur will also experience utility suspensions during the maintenance window:

Trichy: Kallakudi, Vadugarpet, V.K. Nallur, Natham, Malavai, Pullambadi, Kalgam, Kannanur, Keezharasur, Sirukalapur, Thandavakurichi, Chengaraiyur, Veerakallur, PEL NGR, Kalingar NGR, M.P. Road, Anna Roundabout, NIT, Azure, Suryur, Poigaikudi, BH Quarters, Rawudhan Medu, Thuvakkudi, Patti, Tirupur, Redtimangudi, M.Palayam, Udathur, Neduntur, Nambakurichi, Neelulam, Maniyakurichi, Sathamangalam, Puliyur, Thayanur, Punganur, Iniyanur, Somarasampettai, Kugummani, Vayalur, Nachikurichi, Mullikarumpur, Ettarai, Koppu, Orairai, Periyakaruppur, and Malliyampathutthiruppur.

Dindigul: Ayyalur, Kurumbapatti, Valavisetiyapatti, Vadugapatti HT SC DSRM distribution substation limits, Silukkuvarpatti, Geethayurumba, Kamatshipuram, Rengamaniyanpatti, and Sekkapatti.

Dharmapuri & Perambalur: Sogattur, Kumarasamypet, Reddihalli, Pitamenari, Manthope, V. Jettihalli, Atakapadi, Puthiya Colony, Indore, Sompatti, Neethaji By-Pass Road, Nesavalar Colony, Aranarai, Elambalur, Min Nagar, and Palakarai.

Disruptions in Southern and Coastal Regions

TANGEDCO's maintenance blueprint further extends to coastal and northern state border areas, hitting major blocks in Kanyakumari, Cuddalore, and Villupuram:

Kanyakumari: Pudukkadai, Paingulam, Ramanthurai, Puthathurai, Iraniyapuram, Killiyur, Nithiravilakonam, Erumbakadu, Rajakamangalam, Pazhavilai, Thekurichi, Pillaithope, Gnanapatipurambuthalam, Tengamputhur, Keelakrishnanputhur, Pottalvilanjoor, Ethamozhiillavur, Neerudo, Oorambu, Suzhal, Chengavilai, Suryakodu, Kozhivilai, Mangodu, Vavarai, Namboli, Therivilai, and Kannanagam.

Villupuram: Marakkanam, Achikkadu, Muttukadu, Asapur, Kanthada, Vadaagaram, Thirukanur, A.Pudupakkam, Koonimedu, Kilpuduppattu, Keeppettai, Anumanthai, Murukkeri, Kelapakkam, Rayanallur, Vadanerkuppam, Nadukuppam, Pattupakkam, Perumukkal, Keerungunam, Kilsiviri, Avanipur, Bankolathur, Andapattu, Achipakkam, Karuvappakkam, Siddhampundi, Thandavasamudram, Ananthapuram, Appampattu, Pallipattu, Meenampattu, Konai, Somasamudram, Cheranur Modiyur, Thiruvampattu, and Aniladi.

Cuddalore & Others: Melapalaiyur, C. Keeranur, Siruvarapur Srimushnam, Srineduncheri, Rajendrapattinam, Gunamangalam, Kallipadiu Mangalam, Arasakuzhi, Iyal, Sathamangalam, Gopalapuram, alongside designated areas in Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Theni, Tiruvannamalai, and Udumalaipettai. Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Overcast Skies with Afternoon Drizzle and High of 35°C.

Background on Routine Grid Maintenance

TANGEDCO regularly carries out these structured shutdowns throughout the year to handle essential preventative maintenance. The operations include trimming tree branches near overhead power cables, replacing damaged poles, upgrading distribution transformers, and clearing line faults. The state utility department relies on these planned intervals to avoid unexpected large-scale breakdowns, particularly as power loads fluctuate ahead of seasonal weather changes. Consumers registered with TANGEDCO’s digital services will receive automated text updates regarding exact restoration timelines for their sub-stations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).