Chennai, June 29: Tamil Nadu on Monday reported the highest-single-day spike of 3,949 coronavirus cases, taking the COVID-19 tally in the state to 86,224. Sixty-two people also succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Out of the total, 18 died at private hospitals. Till now, 1,141 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. According to the state health ministry, there are currently, 37,331 active cases in Tamil Nadu, while 47,749 have been discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the disease.

It is the second consecutive day, when the state reported the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases. On Sunday also, 3,940 people were diagnosed with COVID-19. Chennai, continued to be the worst affected city of the state. Over 54,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in Chennai so far. More than 21,000 active cases are present in the city. The COVID-19 death toll in Chennai also crossed 800. Over 11 lakh swab samples have been tested in the Tamil Nadu so far. Complete Lockdown Announced in Madurai From June 23 to 30 Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases.

Meanwhile, the expert medical committee on Monday, said it had not recommended extension of lockdown after June 30. The panel held a review meeting with Chief Minister K. Palaniswami. Prabhdeep Kaur, Deputy Director, National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), said the expert committee didn't recommend lockdown extension as it was not the only way to control the virus spread. Kaur said that over 80 percent of new cases were of mild infections. The panel, however, has recommended an increase in the number of tests in Madurai, Trichy, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai. India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Has Improved to 58.67%, Total 3,21,722 Patients Cured So Far, Says Health Ministry.

On Monday, the COVID-19 tally in India rose to 5,48,318 after 9,459 new coronavirus cases were reported in the 24-hour time period. According to the Union Health Ministry, 380 deaths were also reported during the same period. Out of the total cases in the country, 2,10,120 are active cases while 3,21,723 individuals have recovered from the disease. The death toll in India has mounted to 16,475.

