Chennai, March 15: An 17-year-old youth, identified as Illango, has been arrested by the Adhiyamankottai police in connection with the sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old boy near Nallampalli town in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district. The boy’s parents, who are labourers, reported him missing upon returning home on Wednesday.

India Today reported that the police investigations led to the discovery of CCTV footage showing Illango leading the boy away from the village. Illango was later seen returning alone. Upon interrogation, Illango confessed to pushing the child into a well. The police recovered the boy’s body from the well around midnight and sent it for postmortem at the Dharmapuri medical college hospital.

Dharmapuri Superintendent of Police, Stephen Jesupadham, stated that Illango lured the boy to a secluded area, sexually assaulted him, and then killed him after the boy threatened to complain. The postmortem report indicates that the boy was strangled before being dumped. Illango has confessed to the sexual assault. Gujarat Shocker: Cousin, Uncle Rape and Impregnate Minor Girl in Rajkot; Child Born Post Sexual Assault ‘Sold’.

In another incident of crime, a 13-year-old girl in Jasdan town of Rajkot district was reportedly sexually assaulted multiple times by her minor cousin and uncle, leading to her pregnancy. The girl was allegedly forced to deliver the baby prematurely, with the newborn’s whereabouts currently unknown after supposedly being “sold” by the doctor. Powai Gang Rape: Two Indian Coast Guard Men Rape Colleague’s 15-Year-Old Daughter in Mumbai, Threaten To Kill Victim and Her Father; Arrested.

The police have arrested the girl’s 20-year-old distant uncle, her 15-year-old cousin, and the doctor who performed the delivery in Kamlapur village. The accused had threatened to harm the girl’s brother to coerce her into submission.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2024 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).