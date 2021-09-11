Kanchipuram, September 11: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped inside a car in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram on Wednesday. The incident took place in Melkathirpur village near Chennai. The four accused have been arrested in connection with the case. The arrested accused have been identified as Gunaseelan, Jebanesan, Gunasekaran and Ajit. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Allegedly Sexually Assaults Minor Daughter Multiple Times in Virudhunagar; Booked Under POCSO Act.

Meanwhile, the fifth accused, identified as Kamaraj, is currently absconding. The rape survivor works at a mobile shop. According to a report published in Times Now, Gunaseelan and the woman become a friend through social media. He then introduced to another accused and promised her to help her in getting a new job at a private company.

On September 8, Gunaseelan picked the rape survivor up from her workplace in his car. He then took her to his farmhouse near Kancheepuram. On the way, he offered her a soft drink laced with seductive. After having the soft drink, the woman became unconscious. According to the report, the accused then called his four fried. Who then took turns to rape the woman. Tamil Nadu: 16-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped by Man on Pretext of Marriage; Case Registered.

After the woman came to her senses, she tried to escape by breaking the window of the car. The locals also rushed to held the girl. But the accused managed to flee. They then left the woman on the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway.

The rape survivor then went to a police station and was shifted to a nearby hospital. The police swung into action and nabbed four out of five accused. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the fifth accused. All the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

