Coimbatore, June 9: In a horrifying incident, a 32-year-old man was murdered by his father in Coimbatore after he got into a fight with the latter under influence of alcohol. The incident took place on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as S Karthick Kannan, a resident of Pakkothipalayam. The accused, K Sakkarai Thangam (61) was arrested, reported TOI.

As per the reports, the deceased worked in an IT firm. For the last 10 months, he was working from home. Reportedly, he was addicted to alcohol and was separated from his wife due to his habit of drinking. For the past few months, he was staying at his parent's house and used to pick up fights with them under influence of alcohol. He even used to beat his father. Goa Shocker: Son Kills Father For Rejecting Marriage Proposal.

On Tuesday, when his mother had gone to a temple, the deceased got into a heated argument with his father and tried to beat him. According to police, Karthick was wearing a towel around his neck. During the quarrel, Sakkarai Thangam held the towel. In the melee, he strangled Karthick using the towel. Following this, Karthick fell down. His father thought he had fainted but after multiple attempts of waking him up, Kottur police were informed and his body was shifted to a hospital.

