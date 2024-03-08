Chennai, March 8: A 48-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually abusing four minor girls, aged between eight and nine, at his house in Puliyangudi town of Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu. The accused, identified as Katturaja, lured the girls with candies and invited them to his house, where he molested them repeatedly.

As per The New Indian Express report, the shocking incident came to light when the headmistress of the girls’ school conducted an awareness session on ‘good and bad touch’ on Tuesday. The girls confided in her about the abuse, and she informed their parents, who lodged a complaint with the Puliyangudi police. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Three Minor Girls Sexually Assaulted in Thiruvanmiyur District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

"On Tuesday, the headmistress advised the children that they should immediately inform their parents or teachers if any outsider touches their body parts badly. Subsequently, the four girls revealed the matter to the headmistress, who later informed their parents," the police said.

The police arrested Katturaja under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, following the instructions of the Superintendent of Police T P Sureshkumar. The girls were sent for medical examination and counselling. The police are investigating the case further. Tamil Nadu Gang-Rape Horror: Husband Invites Friend to House, Rapes Wife With Him in Coimbatore.

