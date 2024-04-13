Chennai, April 13: In a shocking incident in Tamil Nadu, a 46-year-old man, an auditor, collapsed and died on Thursday night, April 11, outside a police station in the state. Police officials said that the deceased, identified as Robert, collapsed and died after he was allegedly punched thrice on the head while leaving the Tiruvallur All Women Police Station.

According to a report in the Times of India, the police had summoned Robert and warned him against harassing a woman who was working in the same building as he did. An officer said that the woman's younger brother assaulted Robert. The police had called Robert and the woman's family after the complainant alleged that he passed lewd comments at her even after being warned. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Youth Addicted to Marijuana Dies After Being Gagged With Duct Tape by Staffers at Deaddiction Centre in Coimbatore, Accused Arrested.

The officer said that Robert and the woman worked for different companies; however, their offices were in the same building. After the cop's intervention, both families reached a compromise. The police then gave Robert a warning after he assured them he would not harass the woman. When Robert left the police station, the woman's brother, Mouli (23), confronted him.

Maouli and Robert exchanged words, and following this, he attacked Robert and punched him on the head three times. After this, Robert collapsed and started bleeding from the mouth and nose. The police rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Later, they sent his body to the Tiruvallur Govt Hospital for post-mortem. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman Sexually Assaults Five-Year-Old Boy in School’s Washroom in Thanjavur; Arrested Under POCSO Act.

After the incident, the police arrested Mouli, who was remanded to judicial custody on Friday, April 12.

