Chennai, November 27: In a shocking incident, an MBA student slit the throat of his college friend while they were travelling in a bus, allegedly after he stopped talking to him in Tamil Nadu's Karur. The accused inflicted injuries on the left side of his neck, following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital. The police arrested the accused and filed a case against him.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the accused, A Annamalai (21), is a resident of Kowtharasanallur near Thottiyam in Trichy district. The injured, P Nithish Kumar (20), a third-year electronics and communication engineering (ECE) student, resides in Musiri in Trichy. He has been admitted to the government hospital in Kulithalai. They became friends as they used to take the same college bus to attend the institute in Puliyur.

What Led to Knife Attack:

For quite some time, Nithish Kumar had been avoiding Annamalai and also stopped talking to him. The reason for this is unknown. The knife attack took place on Monday, November 27. Annamalai boarded the bus at Thottiyam while Nithish Kumar boarded the bus at Musiri in the morning to attend the college. Annamalai walked upto Nithish's seat and started talking.

But soon, he picked up a fight with him on the bus.

Moments later, Annamalai took out the knife from his pocket and attacked Nithish on the left side of his throat, leading him to bleed profusely. Panic engulfed the bus as the driver rushed the vehicle to the nearest hospital after hearing the commotion. He was taken to Kulithalai Government Hospital for treatment and was referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. The police said his condition is stable.

