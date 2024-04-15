Coimbatore, April 15: Following a family argument in Pananthoppumayil near Tamil Nadu’s Annur on Saturday night, April 13, a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody for the murder of his father's girlfriend, who was stabbed in the stomach and had her throat cut. The youngster has been placed in the juvenile observation home located near Lakshmi Mills Junction. Thirumurugan, the father of the teenager, lived in Pananthoppumayil with his 35-year-old girlfriend Kanaga, according to the Annur police, while his wife and their two little sons resided in a different home in the same village.

Thirumurugan was operating a fish stand in the area, according to a police official. His elder son and wife used to work at the stall. Hyderabad Shocker: Man, Lover Kill Spouses, Stage Murders As Road Accident, Suicide; Arrested.

At work, Thirumurugan reportedly used to beat his son. The youngster believed that his father had been physically abusing him and his mother at the behest of his lover. So he made the decision to kill her. The teenager, according to the police, killed his father's girlfriend on Saturday night after leaving the fish stand with a knife. After that, he fled the scene.

On Sunday morning at approximately two in the morning, Thirumurugan came home to find Kanaga dead in a pool of blood. She had a knife wound to her stomach and a cut across her throat. According to the police, Thirumurugan informed the neighbours, who then contacted the Annur police. Following the incident, the police filed a murder report and transferred the body to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for a postmortem. Rajasthan Horror: Man Kills Lover’s Husband in Pali, Chops Body Into Six Pieces Before Burying Them at Different Locations.

The youngster was reported missing from his home based on preliminary investigation. He was hiding in his grandmother's home in Karuvalur, close to Avinashi in the Tirupur district, as we subsequently learned. When we questioned him after we picked him up, he admitted to the crime. In accordance with Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, he was arrested and brought before the juvenile justice board. He was checked into the juvenile observation home on Sunday, the police stated.

