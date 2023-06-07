Chennai, June 7: A tragic incident unfolded as two young sisters ended their lives after facing opposition from their parents regarding their relationships with two brothers from a different religious background in Valanadu village of Tamil Nadu's Trichy district. The bodies of Vidhya, aged 21, and Gayathri, aged 23, were found floating in a well. According to media reports, the deceased women were employed at a private textile mill near Coimbatore, where they met the two brothers with whom they entered into a relationship. The sisters found themselves entangled in a complex situation as their relationships crossed religious boundaries. UP Shocker: 24-Year-Old Found Hanging From Tree in Banda; Probe Reveals Suicide Over Love Affair.

The reports said that upon their return to their hometown to participate in a temple festival, their father, Pitchai and mother, Akhilandeshwari got suspicious after the sisters were seen having long conversations over the phone. After being confronted by their parents, Gayathri and Vidhya admitted to their respective relationship. Unfortunately, their parents vehemently opposed the idea of interfaith relationships, leading to a heated altercation within the family. As a result of the intense disagreement, both sisters made the difficult decision to leave their family home on Tuesday, and they did not return thereafter. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Ends Life After Jumping in Front of Train in Agra, Disturbing Suicide Video Goes Viral.

According to the police, local cattle herders found two mobile phones near the well and saw a woman’s body floating in the water. “The local police and fire rescue services were immediately informed, and we retrieved the bodies of the sisters from the well,” a cop attached to the case said. The police provided crucial details of the suicide case. "One of the women had sent a voice message to their mother, informing her of their intention to die by suicide, before taking the extreme step," said police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2023 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).