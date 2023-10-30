Chennai, October 30: A tragic incident unfolded in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu, as a 33-year-old woman in a live-in relationship was brutally robbed and stabbed to death by her partner after she refused to provide him with money to clear his debts. The victim, identified as Sasikala, was found struggling to walk with blood streaming down her neck along Gandhi Road on Saturday afternoon, October 28. She was immediately rushed to a nearby government hospital, where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

According to the Times of India report, the accused, Ranjith, aged 35, was arrested by the police on Sunday, October 29. During interrogation, Ranjith admitted to the crime, revealing that he had demanded Rs 2.5 lakh from Sasikala to repay his debts, which she refused due to personal expenses. Subsequently, he demanded her gold chain, which she also declined. Enraged by her refusal, he snatched the chain and stabbed her in the neck before fleeing the scene. Tamil Nadu: Man Wearing Burqa Dances During Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations In Vellore, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

The police have initiated legal proceedings against Ranjith, charging him with murder. He has been remanded to judicial custody as investigations continue. The shocking incident has raised concerns about the safety of individuals in live-in relationships and highlights the importance of addressing financial disputes in a non-violent manner. In a similar incident in Nungambakkam, a man identified as Venkatesan brutally stabbed his wife, Sathya, around 20 times with a pair of scissors, allegedly due to suspicions of her infidelity. Tamil Nadu Horror: Body Builder Chokes to Death After Bread Eaten During Workout Break Stuck in Throat.

Following a heated argument, Venkatesan attacked Sathya, prompting neighbours to intervene as she cried out for help. In a tragic turn, Venkatesan then attempted suicide by stabbing himself and collapsed. Police were alerted by concerned locals who found the couple in a pool of blood, with their son sobbing nearby. Both victims were rushed to the hospital, and an attempt to murder case was registered against Venkatesan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2023 09:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).