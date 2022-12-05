Chennai, December 5: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert for 13 districts of Tamil Nadu on December 8. This warning comes following the possibility of heavy rains in these districts.

The districts that were issued red alert are Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Chennai, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains, Strong Winds in State on December 8–10.

The weather department predicted heavy rains following a low-pressure depression that is being formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal. The depression is likely to move in a west-northwest direction during the next 48 hours and this may intensify. Cyclone Mandous Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclonic Storm Likely To Hit Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry Coasts on December 8; Check Real-Time Status.

The IMD also predicted light to moderate rains in Puducherry and Karaikal. The state had deficit rainfall during the month of November and was expected to catch up during December. There were flood-like situations in Tamil Nadu every December since 2016.

