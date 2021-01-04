Tiruvallur, January 4: A 19-year-old woman killed a 24-year-old man who allegedly attempted to rape her. The incident took place at Sholavaram in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district late on January 2. The dead accused was identified as S Ajithkumar, who was son of the woman's aunt. Police have sought legal opinion and are treating the woman's reaction as an act of self-defence for now. Miracle! Elderly Woman in Tamil Nadu Escapes Unhurt After Being Run Over by Truck (Watch Video).

According to a TOI report, the woman had gone in a poorly-lit area surrounded by bushes to relieve herself. She told police that Ajithkumar had followed her there. He placed a knife on her neck and threatened to rape her. She said that she had pleaded before him, he started removing his clothes. Realizing he was drunk, she pushed her away and he banged his head against a tree and dropped his knife. Drunk Doctor Drives Away With Police Vehicle After Cops Seize His Car in Chennai.

The woman told the police that she had then picked up the knife and stabbed him on his neck multiple times. She then surrendered at Sholavaram police station. "So far it appears to be an act of self-defence and there seems to be no other motive. We will submit a final report in the court where it will be decided whether an action is warranted in the case," Ponneri DSP Kalpana Dutt was quoted as saying.

Ajithkumar, who had two children, has separated from his wife following a domestic dispute. He was a jobless alcoholic and had theft cases pending against him, according to the police. He would keep a knife with him looking for easy targets.

