Tata Motors Limited Stock Update: Share Price of TMCV Rises 5% on Robust Volume

Tata Motors Limited (TMCV) is currently trading at INR 409.65, marking a significant intraday gain of 4.96 per cent from its previous close of INR 390.30. The stock opened higher at INR 411.00 today and has since witnessed an intraday high of INR 426.65 and a low of INR 406.45. Trading volume is surging, with 11,456,760 shares changing hands so far, significantly higher than its average volume, indicating robust investor interest in the commercial vehicle major.

TMCV – Stock Updates as of (10:11AM, 15 Jun 2026) LTP ₹409.65 Open ₹411.00 High ₹426.65 Low ₹406.45 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 11,456,760 % Chg +4.96%

Tata Motors Limited (TMCV), which commenced trading as a demerged commercial vehicles entity on November 12, 2025, has an established 52-week trading range of INR 306.30 to INR 509.00. Today's upward movement places TMCV comfortably above its 52-week low, signalling a strong recovery, though it remains below its annual peak. The current trading levels suggest building positive momentum from its lower range.

The sharp upward move in Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles shares appears to be driven by a confluence of sustained positive analyst sentiment and an optimistic outlook for the commercial vehicle sector, rather than a single fresh corporate announcement from the last 24 hours. The overall analyst consensus for TMCV is a "Buy" with an average target price of INR 466.64 over the next 12 months. Several recent analyst reports have reiterated positive views, with some even setting ambitious target prices. For instance, Emkay projected a target of INR 600, while Deven Choksey set a target of INR 469 in their May 2026 reports. ITC Limited Stock Update: Share Price Edges Higher Intraday.

While Motilal Oswal Financial Services issued a "Neutral" rating with a target of INR 416, they acknowledged strong commercial vehicle demand momentum in April 2026, though flagging potential margin pressure due to geopolitical dynamics. This mixed but largely optimistic analyst landscape continues to attract investor attention. The company’s Q4 FY26 results, published on May 13, 2026, reported healthy performance with double-digit revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion, alongside strong cash generation, despite cautious guidance around commodity prices and geopolitical headwinds. Analysts are forecasting TMCV's earnings to grow by 31.9 per cent per year.

Furthermore, the stock was already seeing significant upward movement on June 14, 2026, with experts anticipating a continued rally towards INR 415-INR 425 in the short term, highlighting strong support levels around INR 355-INR 360. This suggests that the positive momentum from the previous trading session is extending into today's market, potentially on speculative buying fueled by the positive long-term outlook and sector tailwinds. Recent corporate updates, such as the notice for the 2nd Annual General Meeting on June 29, 2026, and various investor and analyst meetings in early June, also keep the company in the public eye.

As the trading session progresses, investors will be closely monitoring sustained volume and whether TMCV can breach further resistance levels. The stock's performance will likely remain sensitive to ongoing analyst updates and any fresh developments in the commercial vehicle demand landscape.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 10:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).