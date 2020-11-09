Bengaluru, November 9: Tejasvi Surya, BJP MP from Bengaluru South, was found flouting COVID-19 norms by not wearing masks and attending political events. Soon after, the Karnataka High Court pulled up the state government of Karnataka for not penalising the BJP leader and others for flouting the coronavirus protocols. According to a report by Bar and Bench, the Karnataka High Court was informed today that a fine of Rs 250 was imposed on Tejasvi Surya for not wearing face mask while attending a political rally in September.

The report further added that a division Bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Vishwajith Shetty was informed that the fine was paid by Surya on November 7. In the wake of the new development, the bench further asked the State to place on record the updated version of regulations framed under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020. Tejasvi Surya Gets Court Order to Gag Media From Publishing 'Defamatory' Reports About Him.

The incident came to light when the Court was hearing a plea alleging that the National Directives for COVID-19 Management, part of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines, were not being followed by many political leaders in Karnataka. Reports inform that the court was hearing the petition filed by city-based NGO Letzkit Foundation that brought to light the widespread violations ofsafety guidelines by political leaders.

