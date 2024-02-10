Hyderabad, February 10: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday presented a vote-on-account Budget of Rs 2.75 lakh crore for 2024-25, down from Rs 2.90 lakh crore in the previous financial year. Presenting the first Budget of the Congress government, he pegged the revenue and capital expenditure at Rs 2.01 lakh crore and capital expenditure at Rs 29,669 crore respectively.

In FY24, they were at Rs 2.11 lakh crore and Rs 37,525 crore respectively. “For 2024-25, the total vote-on-account expenditure proposed is Rs 2,750,891 crore, Revenue Expenditure is Rs.2,01,178 crore and the Capital Expenditure proposed is Rs.29,669 crore,” said Vikramarka in his maiden Budget speech. For implementing six guarantees given in the recent Assembly elections, the government has allocated Rs 53,196 crore. Budget Session 2024: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Introduces First Budget Under Congress Rule in Telangana Assembly (Watch Video)

He said while two guarantees were implemented by the government soon after coming to power, two more guarantees will be implemented soon. He reiterated that the government is committed to implement remaining guarantees and its benefits will reach all eligible people. The Finance Minister allocated Rs 21,389 crore for education and Rs 11,500 crore for health. TG to Replace TS: Revanth Reddy Cabinet Approves Changing Telangana’s Abbreviation to TG From Present TS

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Presents Telangana's Budget

#WATCH | Telangana Deputy CM and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka presents the first budget of the newly formed Congress government in the Telangana Assembly. pic.twitter.com/ffGVkaX3a4 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

The allocation for agriculture is proposed at Rs 19,746 crore, for irrigation Rs 28,024 crore, for municipal administration Rs 11,692 crore, for housing Rs 7,740 crore and for information technology Rs 774 crore. For welfare of Scheduled Castes, the government has proposed Rs 21,874 crore. For beautification of Musi River in Hyderabad, the government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore.

