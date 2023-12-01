Hyderabad, December 1: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has convened the State Cabinet meeting on December 4. The Cabinet meeting to be presided over by the Chief Minister will be held at 2 p.m., according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office. The meeting will be held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar secretariat a day after the counting of votes polled in Assembly elections on November 30.

Ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is confident of retaining power, despite most of the exit polls giving an edge for Congress. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: CM KCR Alleges Indira Gandhi’s Regime Was Plagued by ‘Encounters, Firings and Killings’.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao dismissed the exit polls as ‘nonsense’ and ‘rubbish’ and predicted that BRS will form the government once again with more than 70 seats in the 119-member Assembly.

