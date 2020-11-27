Hyderabad, November 27: A 35-year-old man allegedly raped and impregnated his 13-year-old niece in Mahbubabad district of Telangana. The accused had been sexually exploiting the minor for the last six months. The victim, a resident of a village in Kurivi Mandal is a student if Class-7. She had been staying at her home since the nation-wide lockdown against COVID-19 was imposed in March. The accused, her uncle also lived in the same village. Mumbai Rape Case: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped by Father's Friend at Aarey Colony, Accused Arrested.

The incident came into light when the victim's family took her to a government hospital, where the doctors confirmed that the victim was five-months pregnant."The matter came to light after the girl's family took her to a nearby government hospital which confirmed she was five months pregnant," said Sub Inspector J Shankar in a report by Times of India. Odisha Shocker: 85-Year-Old Father-in-Law of Government Officer Rapes Minor Tribal Girl in Bhubaneswar.

The accused has been arrested and sent to jail for rape and sexual assault of the minor. Police have booked the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

