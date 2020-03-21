Telangana Man Defies Self-Quarantine Guidelines, Hosts Grand Wedding With Over 1,000 Guests 7 Days After Returning From France

Wedding (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Hyderabad, March 21: A man, who was supposed to be in self-quarantine for two weeks following his return from France, defied the guidelines for his grand wedding that took place in Warangal town of Telangana on Thursday. Despite the growing threat of coronavirus outbreak, the groom went ahead with the marriage ceremony which was attended by over 1000 people, according to a report. Nobody, including the groom and the bride, wore masks. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

The groom had returned to Hyderabad from France along with a friend on March 12 and both of them were put under house quarantine. They were supposed to be in isolation for at least 14 weeks. However, they travelled to Warangal where the wedding took place. As the matter came to light, the groom was sent back to quarantine and the reception scheduled for Friday was cancelled. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Prepare Isolation Facilities, Don't Decline Admission to Any Patient, Government Tells Hospitals as COVID-19 Cases Rise.

Speaking to NDTV, a guest said that the wedding was well-attended and the groom did not follow any precautions recommended for those put under quarantine. When a reporter tweeted about the wedding, the state administration reacted, saying holding the wedding was a huge public health hazard. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has ordered to suspend any more bookings of wedding halls for weddings or other large-scale events.

Telangana has reported 19 cases of coronavirus. Of them, 11 are foreign nationals. Large gatherings have been banned across the country in view of the coronavirus outbreak. People arriving from foreign countries have been asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days.