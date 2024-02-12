Hyderabad, February 12: On Saturday, February 10, a 17-year-old Dalit student at the Government Social Welfare Residential College in Imampet, in the Suryapet district of Telangana, was discovered hanging in her dorm. The girl lived in the town of Suryapet. Although it seemed like a suicide at first glance, the family has suspected foul play. The girl went to her room to change clothes after taking part in a goodbye party on the hostel grounds, according to police. She was discovered hanging in the space later.

According to the authorities, the child was physically weak and had backlogs, which may have contributed to her excessive actions. IIT BHU Student Death Case: Final-Year B.Arch Student Found Hanging in Hostel Room in Varanasi, Was Allegedly Suffering From Depression.

Earlier, two Dalit girls were discovered hanged in their room at a government hostel in Bhongir on February 4, purportedly after a fight with juniors. The death occurred one week earlier. The girls said in an alleged suicide note that was found in their room that they were "scared" and "embarrassed" about receiving criticism for the fight. The parents of the girls have been accused of foul play, and the matter is still under investigation. Delhi Shocker: 23-Year-Old Final Year MBBS Student Found Hanging in Hostel at Maulana Azad Medical College.

In this instance as well, the parents of the youngster mounted a demonstration close to the hostel campus and were accused of foul play. The girl had requested her parents to get her a sari for the farewell party on Saturday because it was the required outfit. Her father arrived at the hostel at 7:30 in the morning, handed her a sari and other items, and then departed. She communicated with her mother about the situation via a video conversation she had later, at around 7:30 pm, using a staff member's phone. Her father informed the press that she was asked how the celebration was going and that she was satisfied with everything.

