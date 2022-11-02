Telangana, November 2: A shocking incident has come to light from Khammam where a couple allegedly hired killers to get their only son killed. As per the report by the Times of India, the two accused, a government school principal and his wife, were fed up with regular harassment from their alcoholic and unemployed son. Reportedly, the duo hired killers for Rs 8 lakh.

As per the reports, the accused were identified as Kshatriya Ram Singh and Rani Bai. They never filed a missing complaint. The accused were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Monday along with four killers for the murder of 26-year-old Sai Ram. One of the alleged killers is absconding. Karnataka Shocker: Irked Over Brother’s Interference in Personal Life, 2 Sisters Hire Killers to Eliminate Him in Kalaburagi.

According to the reports, the body of Sai was found on October 19, a day later it was dumped in Suryapet. CCTV footage that showed the family car used in the crime led the police to the couple. Reportedly, Sai used to abuse and beat up his parents when they refused money for alcohol. He was sent to a rehabilitation centre in Hyderabad, but it didn’t help, their family members said. Maharashtra: Man Hires Contract Killers To Kill Wife in Panvel, Six Held.

The couple sought help from Rani Bai’s brother Satyanarayana to have their son killed and Satyanarayana involved R Ravi, D Dharma, P Nagaraju, D Sai, and B Rambabu, said the police. As per the arrangements made earlier, the couple paid Rs 1.5 lakh in advance and said that they would give the remaining Rs 6.5 lakh three days after the murder.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2022 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).