Hyderabad, April 22: In a shocking turn of events, a man accused of the murder of a 12-year-old boy was found dead, having apparently taken his own life atop a cell tower in Jogipet on Sunday afternoon. According to the reports, the man, a serial shoplifter, allegedly killed the teenager after he snitched on him.

As per The New Indian Express, the deceased, identified as Nagaraju, was implicated in a theft from a local grocery store the previous night. The young victim, Alapati Shekar, had witnessed the crime and alerted the store owner, leading to the recovery of the stolen goods. In a fit of rage, Nagaraju, who had a history of minor thefts, fatally stabbed Shekar and disposed of his body in a well. Telangana Shocker: Spurned Lover Stabs Girl to Death in Full Public View in Nirmal District; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Early Sunday morning, in an apparent attempt to evade police capture, Nagaraju scaled a cell tower and threatened suicide. Despite efforts by law enforcement and community members to persuade him to come down, he remained atop the tower.

In a bizarre twist, Nagaraju requested a beer bottle and a plate of biryani from a friend in exchange for his descent. Although his friend complied, Nagaraju reneged on his promise. When the friend attempted to climb the tower, Nagaraju brandished a knife, forcing him to retreat. Telangana Shocker: Man Brutally Stabbed to Death by Miscreants in Hyderabad, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Authorities reported that by noon, Nagaraju had used wires on the tower to hang himself. His body was recovered later that evening and transported to Jogipet government hospital for autopsy. The Jogipet police have officially opened an investigation into the series of tragic events.

