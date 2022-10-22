Hyderabad, October 22: In a horrifying incident, a man was bludgeoned to death with a brick by his wife after a dispute over money at their house in NTPC township in Ramagundam. The woman has been arrested, said police.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the couple tied the knot five years ago. This was the second marriage for both of them. The couple lived in the servant quarters of the NTPC township in the Elkalapalli Gate area of Ramagundam. Meanwhile, the deceased was identified as Ch Suman (35), while the accused woman was identified as Spandana. The man worked as an autorickshaw driver, while the woman worked as domestic help, the report added. UP Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Help of Lover in Rae Bareli After Extramarital Affair Discovered, Stages It As Suicide.

The incident took place on Friday morning when the deceased asked the woman to bring her jewellery from her parents' house. In a fit of rage, the woman picked up a brick and hit the man on his head. Suman sustained a severe head injury and died on the spot. Gurugram Shocker: Husband Kills Wife, Stuffs Body Into Suitcase for Demanding TV and Mobile Phone, Arrested.

The woman surrendered before the police after killing her husband. Following this, police registered a murder case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the woman. The deceased's body was sent for an autopsy, said police.

