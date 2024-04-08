Hyderabad, April 8: A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday, April 7, when a 20-year-old college student died by suicide by stepping in front of a moving train in Telangana's Jangaon. The incident occurred on the railway track between Ragunathpally and Yeswanthapur Station, under the jurisdiction of the Jangaon Government Railway Police (GRP).

According to The New Indian Express, the deceased girl was identified as M Sony, a resident of Ashwaraopalle village in Raghunathpalli Mandal. Sony was a second-year degree student at a local private college. According to Head Constable R Ramana Murphy of the Jangaon GRP, Sony had recently learned that she had failed her exams, which led her into a state of depression.

Local residents discovered the scattered remains on the railway track and promptly alerted the police. The Jangaon GRP was informed and quickly arrived at the scene to recover the body.

The body was subsequently moved to the Jangaon Government Area Hospital for a postmortem examination. Following the procedure, the body was released to her grieving family members. The Jangaon GRP has registered a case, and an investigation is currently underway. This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the mental health struggles faced by students and the devastating impact of academic pressure.

