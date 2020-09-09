Along with Joe Strummer, British musician Mick Jones defined the sound and direction of, arguably, one of the UK’s greatest punk bands, The Clash. After unceremoniously being fired from the group in 1983, the acclaimed guitarist, singer and songsmith went on to form celebrated beatbox rockers Big Audio Dynamite (BAD) and then, in the early noughties, alt-rock band Carbon/Silicon.

Here, Mick O’Shea, author of Mick Jones – Stayin’ In Tune: The Unofficial Biography, lists 10 little-known facts about the artist and his former groups that every music fan should know…

By Mick O’Shea

Mick Jones was technically a founder member of General Public, the band formed by ex Beat vocalists Dave Wakeling and Ranking Roger. Though listed in the credits of the band’s 1984 debut album, All the Rage, Jones departed midway through the recording process and was replaced by Kevin White. In late November 1984, Clash co-founder Joe Strummer was a bystander outside Basing Street Studios (where The Clash had recorded their second studio album, Give ’Em Enough Rope) watching Bob Geldof welcoming Boy George, George Michael, Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet and the rest of the Band Aid ensemble. Owing to bad blood between the two, however, it is claimed that Geldof purposely ignored Strummer and this is why he didn’t feature on the chart-topping charity song, ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’. In the autumn of 1975, Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren considered bringing Jones into the group as second guitarist. Having been impressed with his playing during an impromptu jam at the Pistols’ Denmark Street rehearsal space, McLaren had bassist Glen Matlock ferry over to Paddington to an address it was believed that Jones stayed on occasion. Living at the address were ex-Hollywood Brats members Andrew Matheson and Casino Steel. However, with a belligerent Steel refusing to acknowledge whether Jones was inside, the Pistols ultimately remained a four-piece and Jones was free to form The Clash. While Jones was awaiting a taxi to take him to Heathrow for a flight out to Island Records’ holiday home in the Bahamas, where he was set to work with Talking Heads duo Tina Weymouth and Chris Franz on their new side-line venture, the Tom Tom Club, Joe Strummer rocked up at his front door armed with a conciliatory spliff and an apology for sacking him from the band. He then followed Jones out to the Bahamas. Mick Jones: “Joe came over and rode around the island on a bicycle for two days looking for me. Finally he found me, and he said, ‘C’mon, let’s get it back together again.’ I’d just done the first BAD album, and I said, ‘No, I’ve just done this record, come and have a listen to it.’ So we went over to Compass Point Studio’s special listening room. I came in really excited about it. I said, ‘What did you think?’ Joe just said, ‘I’ve never heard such a load of old shit in my life!’ He didn’t mean it. He just wanted to get The Clash back together again.” The Clash bassist Paul Simonon met Jones through his accompanying an art-school drummer friend to an audition for pub rock group London SS in January 1976. While Simonon appeared to have all the prerequisites for a frontman—tall, lean, blond, and roguishly handsome—his singing voice left much to be desired. The ever-tactful Jones suggested Simonon should, perhaps, stick to painting. Future Clash manager Bernard Rhodes, however, recognised in Simonon a similar rough-and-ready street persona to that of the irascible John Lydon, and filed his name away for possible future use. The Slits’ song “Ping Pong Affair”, from the all-girl band’s 1979 debut album Cut, relates to Jones’s oft turbulent—and ultimately doomed—relationship with Slits’ guitarist Viv Albertine. They had started dating in 1974 while both were attending Hammersmith School of Art. By 1979, the two were living together but, with The Clash going from strength-to-strength and The Slits’ own star in the ascendancy, the pressure of trying to maintain their relationship finally proved too much for Albertine. On being called up for National Service, Jones’s father, Thomas “Tommy” Gilmour Jones, was posted to the Middle East, which was in turmoil owing to the United Nations’ intention to partition Palestine to create an independent Jewish state. Jones says that Tommy returned home a changed man owing to the horrors he witnessed, and that it was no coincidence that he subsequently married a Jewish woman. Aside from the 2003 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, the closest The Clash ever came to reforming was in 1996, around the time of the Sex Pistols’ own reformation, with a £1 million offer reportedly being tabled. Mick and Joe got as far as discussing the idea before deciding against it. “Free”, the last song ever penned by the original line-up of Big Audio Dynamite, was commissioned for the soundtrack to the 1990 action-comedy caper Flashback starring Dennis Hopper and Kiefer Sutherland. The song was issued as a US-only promo single in the hope that the resulting cinema exposure would see the track take off in the clubs. When this sadly didn’t happen, Jones gave the song a makeover and it reappeared as the track ‘Kickin’ In’ on BAD II’s debut album, Kool-Aid. On 24th September, 2011, Jones appeared at the Liverpool Olympia with the Justice Tonight Band (in aid of the ongoing Hillsborough Justice Campaign). It marked the first time he’d played Clash songs since his sacking in September 1983. “When I was asked to do it I was straight in even though I hadn’t played a set of Clash songs since I was in The Clash and this seemed like a really meaningful forum for them.”

Mick Jones – Stayin’ In Tune: The Unofficial Biography by Mick O’Shea is published by Eleusinian Press, priced £10 in paperback. For more information, or to buy a copy of this illustrated guide to the life and career of Mick Jones, visit Eleusinian Press.

