Kalyan, December 17: Eknath faction of Shiv Sena's has called for a bandh in Thane on Saturday December 17 against Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare over her alleged remarks on Warkaris. The bandh is likely to have an impact on Dombivli and Kalyan rural areas of Thane. Warkaris are said to be the devotees of Lord Vishnu.

People may have to face trouble as Rajesh More, the city president of the faction, said that they have got the support of rickshaw unions, trader organisations and some other organisations.

According to reports in local media, private establishments, markets, auto-rickshaws and jewellery shops are likely to be closed during the day due to the bandh. Although Thane Municipal Transport did not announce to suspend its services, many people on Twitter claimed TMT buses were not plying in parts of Thane. Thane Bandh Today: Warkari Community Observes Shutdown in Dombivali, Kalyan and Other Parts in Protest Over Sushma Andhare's Controversial Remarks

However, commuters are likely to not hava an issue as Government-run buses, local trains, medicals, hospitals, essential services are likely to remain open throughout the day. Mumbai Police Gives Permission to MVA for Protest Rally Against Eknath Shinde Government and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on December 17

According to local leaders they have got the support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for this bandh. Rajesh More, a local leader said that Maharashtra is the land of saints and Uddhav Balasaheb Shiv Sena’s spokesperson Sushma Andhare is seen making controversial statements on our saints. She will not be allowed to enter into Dombivli city until she apologises.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2022 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).