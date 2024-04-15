Mumbai, April 15: A 17-year-old girl was taken into custody by the Manpada police who were looking into the kidnapping of a 4-year-old boy in Dombivli, Maharashtra. The police discovered that the Bangladeshi girl had abducted the boy in order to shield her family and herself from the child’s father, who had reportedly sold her, her mother, and her aunt into prostitution. After bringing the youngster to Dombivli, the father of the child coerced them into prostitution on the pretence of giving them a job in a textile factory.

According to reports, a 27-year-old male from the Khoni neighbourhood of Dombivli (East) filed a complaint at the Manpada police station on Friday night, April 12, about his 4-year-old child being abducted by a woman.

The woman was carrying the kid towards the Bhiwandi bus stop, which the police discovered during their inquiry. They reported this information to the Bhiwandi Crime Branch, who acted quickly to rescue the child from the bus depot. The woman was discovered to be a juvenile when the Bhiwandi Crime Branch interrogated her, and after hearing her side of the story, it was discovered that she had abducted the boy in order to use it as leverage to free her mother and aunt from the child's father.

Later, the Bhiwandi Crime Branch turned the girl over to the Manpada police so they could conduct more inquiries. Sameer has been taken into custody and charged with both human trafficking and Pocso.

