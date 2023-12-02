Thane, December 2: A 24-year-old woman who was suffering from acute pain in her abdominal region, was successfully operated upon after doctors at the Central Hospital at Ulhasnagar removed a 2.5 kg cyst. For the past two months, the young woman was reportedly suffering from acute pain in her abdominal region. The woman, who had been experiencing acute pain, thought that she had conceived, but that wasn't the case.

According to a report in Midday, the woman identified as Arati Patil, a resident of Ulhasnagar Camp Number 1, was taken aback when the pain did not subside. As the acute pain became unbearable, she was rushed to Central Hospital, where doctors performed a three-hour surgery to extract the cyst. Pune Shocker: Doctors at YCM Hospital Remove Massive 6.5 Kg 'Watermelon' Size Cancerous Tumour From 90-Year-Old Chakan Resident's Abdomen.

Patil, who missed her monthly periods in the last three months, assumed that she had conceived. She even neglected her pain in the pre-assumption that she could have conceived. When pregnancy tests were conducted, they turned out to be negative. Following this, she went for a sonography scan, which revealed the presence of a cyst in her ovaries.

On November 23, Arati Patil arrived at the hospital with acute pain. She was immediately advised to get admitted and undergo surgery for the removal of the cyst. The following day, the doctors at Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar performed a laparoscopic surgery on Patil. "The surgery was tricky as the cyst was attached to the ovary, the operation could have affected her maternity plans in the future," Dr Trupti Rokade said. Mumbai: Doctors Remove 2.5-Kg Tumor From 15-Year-Old Boy's Neck and Shoulder After Surgery at Sion Hospital.

The operation took three hours, during which doctors removed a cyst weighing 2.5 kg. The laparoscopic surgery left Patil with three stitches. Notably, the entire surgery was free of cost as it was performed at a government hospital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2023 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).