Mumbai, July 27: In a tragic incident, a septuagenarian man and his son were hit by a speeding truck while on their way to Thane on a scooter on Sunday morning and sustained serious injuries, as per reports. They were rushed to the hospital. However, the 72-year-old man ,identified as Tukaram, died before admission to the hospital. His son, 44-year-old Mangesh Sumbe, sustained serious injuries on his head and hand. The truck driver has been nabbed by the police. Tamil Nadu Accident: Van Rams Into Bike as Driver Falls Asleep; 3 Killed.

According to reports, Mangesh Sumbe and Tukaram, both residents of Borivali, were on their way to Thane when a speeding truck hit their scooter causing the accident. Sumbe was driving the vehicle while his father was sitting on the pillion seat. The mishap occurred in the Nagla Bunder stretch of the Ghodbunder Road at around 11:30 in the morning, Hindustan Times reported quoting Kasarvadavli police. Road Accident Claim 7 Lives, 8 Injured in Bus Collision Near Uttar Pradesh’s Laharavan Village.

The truck driver, identified as Avinash Kadam, has been held by the police and charged Motor Vehicles Act, as well as relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. “Passing motorists who witnessed the accident immediately stopped to help. They restrained the truck driver before he could flee and also informed us. We rushed a team to the spot,” police sub-inspector Ravindra Ranbhise, Kasarvadavli police station told the HT.

In a similar incident on Sunday night, a van hit a bike in Chengalpet district of Tamil Nadu causing the dead of three bike riders. According to the police, the van went out of control after the driver fell asleep and rammed into the bike. A case has been registered against the driver of the car.

