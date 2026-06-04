Thane Shocker: 4-Year-Old Boy Beaten to Death by Mother’s Partner in Kashimira, Accused Arrested

A four-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by his mother's partner in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said, after an initial examination of the child's body revealed multiple injury marks that raised suspicions about the circumstances surrounding his death. The accused, identified as Shambhu Sharma, has been arrested, while investigators continue to examine the motive behind the alleged assault and the role, if any, of the child's mother, as reported by TOI.

The incident occurred in the Kashimira area of Thane district. According to police, the child's mother had been living with Sharma when the alleged assault took place. Investigators claim the accused severely beat the boy at their residence, causing injuries that later proved fatal. Thane Shocker: Suspicious of Wife, Man Kills Her by Smashing Her Head With TV Set in Kalyan Taluka; Arrested.

Authorities said there was initially an attempt to present the child's death as a natural one. However, during the panchnama process, officers noticed several visible injury marks on the boy's body, prompting a more detailed investigation. The child's body was sent for a post-mortem examination, which reportedly found that he died from severe internal injuries consistent with physical assault. The findings strengthened suspicions of foul play and led police to detain Sharma for questioning.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to assaulting the child, according to police officials. A murder case was subsequently registered against him. Thane Shocker: 16-Year-Old Class XI Girl Jumps to Death From Highrise in Mogharpada; Note Says ‘Don’t Be a Burden on the Family, Be Happy’.

Investigation Focuses on Motive and Mother's Role

While Sharma has been arrested, investigators said the motive behind the alleged attack remains unclear. Police are also examining whether the child's mother had any prior knowledge of the abuse or involvement in the events leading up to the boy's death.

Officials said further investigation is underway and additional evidence is being collected to establish the sequence of events and determine whether other charges may be warranted.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).