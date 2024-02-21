Mumbai, February 21: A food supplier has been arrested for allegedly molesting several students of CP Goenka International School in Maharashtra's Thane during a school trip. The parents of the victims have also demanded action against the principal and the teachers who were present on the bus.

According to the Loksatta, the accused, identified as Javed Khan (27), was hired by the school to provide food for the students on the trip. He took advantage of the situation and molested the girls when they were in the bus. The incident came to light when the girls reached home and told their parents about the ordeal. Maharashtra Shocker: 24-Year-Old Man Arrested for Raping Minor Stepdaughter in Thane, Misleading Cops.

The parents then approached the Kapurbawadi police station and lodged a complaint against Khan. The police arrested him and booked him under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The parents also staged a protest outside the school and demanded action against the principal and the teachers who failed to protect the students. They alleged that the school administration was trying to cover up the matter and did not take any action against the accused. They said that they would not send their children to school until the school manager takes strict action against the principal. Thane Shocker: Married Man Marries Woman, Rapes Her in Lodge Before Giving Triple Talaq in Bhiwandi; Arrested.

