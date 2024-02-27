Thane, February 27: In a shocking incident in Thane, a 17-year-old HSC student died by suicide after his seniors assaulted him naked and made a video of him. The deceased student ended his life by jumping into a well. Police officials said that the victim was assaulted and harassed by six of his college mates. The police have arrested five students in connection with the incident.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the victim, a resident of Khopivali village left behind a suicide note in which he narrated his harrowing experience. The student said that the incident occurred on February 21, after he finished his HSC board exam's first English paper. Officials said that the deceased student was ragged by his college seniors. Thane Shocker: Towing Employees Attacked With Knives For Hauling Two-Wheeler Outside Mumbra Railway Station, FIR Registered; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Officials also said that the college seniors forced the student to come with them after finishing the paper. The Class 12 student went home and told his mother that he would return in some time. Following this, he went with the boys who took him to a farmhouse in Murbad. Over there, they drank alcohol and started beating the boy and even forced him to drink.

When the HSC student refused, all the seniors forcibly stripped him and shot a nude video of him. Post this, they sent him back home. The boy came back home but did not tell anything to his family. On February 23, the boy went missing. His body was found in the village well. The family learned about the harassment when one of their relatives started his phone and found the suicide note. Thane Shocker: Man Stabbed, His Head Smashed With Stone by Five People for Revenge Over Old Enmity in Ulhasnagar.

In his suicide note, the deceased student sought strict action against the boys. The family rushed to the police station and lodged an FIR against the six students. All the students have been under various IPC sections and provisions of the POCSO Act.

