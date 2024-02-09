Mumbai, February 9: In a shocking incident in Ulhasnagar, a 28-year-old man was allegedly murdered by around five persons on Thursday morning, February 8, for revenge. Police officials said that the deceased, identified as Rahul Jaiswal, was killed as part of revenge due to an old enmity the accused had with him. The alleged murder occurred at Imli Pada in Camp No 3 in Ulhasnagar.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident took place after the main accused, Babu alias Punjabi Manohar Dhanki, along with Karan Dhakni and other gang members, pelted stones at Jaiswal's house. Following this, Jaiswal and his mother went to the police station, but when they reached the Chowk of Farver Line, Babu and his gang members threw chilli powder in their eyes and stabbed Rahul. Ulhasnagar Firing Case: BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad Who Shot Shiv Sena Leader in Police Station Sent to Police Custody Till February 14.

When Jaiswal collapsed on the ground, the accused smashed his head with a stone. Rahul's mother couldn't understand what happened and relaised the seriousness of the incident when she cleaned her eyes. Soon after the incident came to light, the police launched a probe and are searching for the accused, who are at large.

An officer privy to the case said that enmity between Rahul and the accused started in 2022 when Babu and two of his accomplices set fire to Rahul’s bike. Back then, Babu was arrested after Rahul lodged a case against him at the Central police station. Later, he was released on bail. Recently, he decided to take revenge. Eight Child Labourers Rescued from Garment Factory in Ulhasnagar.

In a separate incident, an employee working at a Domino's Pizza shop in the Vartak Nagar area of Thane allegedly died due to electrocution during cleaning. The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Anant Kadam (24).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2024 10:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).