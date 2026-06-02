Thane Traffic Advisory: Major Route Diversions Enforced Near Cadbury Junction by Traffic Police; Check Dates and Other Details

The Thane City Traffic Police Department has enforced a comprehensive traffic regulation notification for the Naupada traffic subdivision to manage severe road congestion stemming from major infrastructure work. The month-long advisory, effective from June 1 to June 30, implements mandatory route diversions and strict parking restrictions. Under the order, barricades have been deployed on the crucial service road leading from Cadbury Junction toward Nitin Junction to accommodate ongoing bridge work contracted to Kumar Company.

Strict 'No Entry' Zones and Diversions

To maintain vehicular movement and minimise gridlock, Pankaj Shirsat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Thane City, has designated specific "No Entry" areas along the key thoroughfares. Heavy commercial goods vehicles, buses, and all regular passenger vehicles heading toward the Teen Haat Naka Junction via the Dharmveer Cut service road are strictly barred from entry. Thane Water Cut: 24-Hour Water Supply Shutdown To Affect Mumbra, Diva and Kalwa Starting June 4; Check Details.

As an alternate route, the traffic department has directed affected commuters to use the Nashik-Mumbai Highway slip road to bypass the closed section and proceed past Teen Haat Naka Junction toward their respective destinations.

Left-Turn Restrictions Imposed by Traffic Police

The notification also details multi-point turn restrictions to prevent additional vehicular backup on the constrained service road layout. All categories of vehicles travelling from the Vasudev Balwant Phadke (Bhakti Mandir) route, the Modi Hyundai Cut, and the HDFC Cut are entirely prohibited from taking a left turn onto the affected service road. Instead, commuters approaching from these specific points must execute a right turn at the intersections. They can then navigate via the designated alternative route along the Dharmveer Cut to access their final destinations.

Enforcement of No-Parking Zones

To maximise the remaining available road width, the traffic police have established a zero-tolerance "No Parking" zone on both sides of the Dharmveer Cut service road stretch leading down toward Teen Haat Naka Junction. Authorities noted that stationed vehicles significantly narrow the corridor and worsen existing bottlenecks. Thane Shocker: Suspicious of Wife, Man Kills Her by Smashing Her Head With TV Set in Kalyan Taluka; Arrested.

The notification clarifies that all outlined entry and parking prohibitions will not apply to emergency and essential services. Fire brigades, ambulances, police vehicles, and other authorised emergency vehicles retain unrestricted access to the restricted segments. Local commuters are advised to plan their transit schedules in advance and cooperate with on-duty personnel to alleviate delays.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 08:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).