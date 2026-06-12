Thane Water Cut: 24-Hour Supply Shutdown in Parts of the City Starting Today; Check List of Affected Areas

Several localities across Thane are set to experience a complete 24-hour water supply shutdown starting Friday morning, June 12. The municipal corporation announced that the disruption is required to facilitate critical water pipeline interconnection work being executed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The shutdown will begin at 9:00 AM today, June 12 and is scheduled to conclude at 9:00 AM on Saturday, June 13. Local civic authorities have urged residents to store an adequate amount of water in advance and conserve resources during the maintenance window.

Engineering Upgrades for Elevated Road Project

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the infrastructure work is directly linked to the ongoing Anand Nagar to Saket elevated road project. Construction on the elevated corridor has impacted a section of the existing 813 mm diameter main water pipeline that supplies the Indira Nagar reservoir. Thane: Toddler Swallows Metal Pins Hidden in Birthday Cake Decorations.

To resolve the conflict and upgrade the network's capacity, the MMRDA has laid 800 meters of a higher-capacity, 900 mm diameter water pipeline out of a planned 2.2-kilometre stretch. Technical teams will utilise the 24-hour shutdown window to integrate this newly laid segment into the city's primary distribution network and safely decommission the affected portion of the old pipeline.

List of Affected Areas Due to Water Cut

The water supply suspension will entirely affect multiple major residential and commercial sectors across the city. The TMC has confirmed a complete cutoff in the following areas:

Indira Nagar, Sathe Nagar, Ambewadi, and Dawale Nagar

Savarkar Nagar and Lokmanya Nagar (Pada numbers 2, 3, and 4)

Chaiti Nagar, Perera Nagar, and Jhanje Nagar

Shree Nagar, Kisan Nagar, Shivtekdi, and Shanti Nagar

Kailas Nagar, Bhatwadi, Warli Pada, and Rupadevi Pada

Ram Nagar, the C.P. Talav area, and the Yeoor region

Low Pressure Warning Post-Restoration

While the supply is slated to restart on Saturday morning, the civic body cautioned that the network will take time to stabilise. Residents in the affected pockets may experience low water pressure for one to two days following the initial restoration. Civic officials have appealed for public cooperation, requesting that neighbourhoods utilise available water sparingly until the distribution system returns to normal operating pressure.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 07:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).