Thane Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Expect Light Drizzle With a High of 35°C

Thane residents can anticipate a humid and largely overcast day tomorrow, Thursday, June 04, 2026, as the weather forecast indicates a significant chance of light drizzle throughout the day. With a high temperature expected to reach around 35°C and a low of 27°C, the humidity will likely make for muggy conditions. The India Meteorological Department's projections point to an 86% probability of rain, with maximum wind speeds hovering around 15 km/h, offering little respite from the warmth.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Thane, India — Thursday, 04 June 2026 High 35°C Low 27°C Conditions Light drizzle Chance of Rain 86% Max Wind 15 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Thane — Thursday, 04 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 29°C Mainly clear 3% 8 km/h 03:00 28°C Clear sky 1% 8 km/h 06:00 28°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 09:00 32°C Light drizzle 19% 10 km/h 12:00 35°C Light drizzle 78% 13 km/h 15:00 33°C Light drizzle 86% 15 km/h 18:00 31°C Overcast 63% 13 km/h 21:00 30°C Mainly clear 22% 8 km/h

Thane, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning hours will begin with clearer skies and slightly cooler temperatures, but this is set to change by mid-morning. By 9 AM, the chance of light drizzle will increase, accompanied by rising temperatures. The peak of the rain activity is predicted for midday and early afternoon, with the highest chance of precipitation occurring around 3 PM. Residents should be prepared for intermittent showers and damp conditions extending into the evening, though the rain chances will decrease by 9 PM, transitioning to mainly clear skies. Thane Traffic Advisory: Major Route Diversions Enforced Near Cadbury Junction by Traffic Police; Check Dates and Other Details.

The recent weather patterns suggest a continuation of unsettled conditions, with local reports indicating a likelihood of rain and thunderstorms in the broader Thane and Mumbai region. This forecast aligns with broader weather updates suggesting a change in atmospheric conditions, bringing much-needed moisture after a period of rising temperatures. While not expected to be severe, the consistent drizzle and high humidity levels warrant attention.

For those planning their day, it’s advisable to carry umbrellas or raincoats when stepping out. Commuters should anticipate potentially slippery roads and slower travel times, particularly during the afternoon when rainfall is heaviest. Given the high temperatures coupled with humidity, staying hydrated is crucial. Light, breathable clothing is recommended, and avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun during the hottest parts of the day, even with cloud cover, is a sensible precaution. Residents should stay updated with the latest Thane weather update for any sudden changes. Mumbai Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Expect Thunderstorms With a High of 33°C and 84% Rain Chance.

The outlook for Thane weather suggests a day where preparedness for rain is key. While heavy downpours are not currently forecast, the persistent light drizzle and high chance of precipitation mean that outdoor activities might be curtailed. The overall Thane temperature will remain in the mid-30s Celsius, making for a warm, humid experience punctuated by frequent showers. The upcoming days may see a continuation of these moist conditions as the monsoon season progresses.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 06:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).