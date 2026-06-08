Thane Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Expect Moderate Drizzle With a High of 35°C

Thane residents can expect a day marked by moderate drizzle and warm temperatures as we head into Tuesday, June 9, 2026. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a high of 35°C, with overnight lows settling around 28°C. A significant 67% chance of rain is present throughout the day, suggesting that umbrellas and raincoats will be essential accessories for anyone venturing outdoors.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Thane, India — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 High 35°C Low 28°C Conditions Moderate drizzle Chance of Rain 67% Max Wind 17 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Thane — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 29°C Light drizzle 44% 12 km/h 03:00 28°C Light drizzle 37% 10 km/h 06:00 28°C Overcast 34% 10 km/h 09:00 31°C Moderate drizzle 62% 9 km/h 12:00 34°C Moderate drizzle 59% 13 km/h 15:00 34°C Clear sky 26% 15 km/h 18:00 32°C Partly cloudy 14% 16 km/h 21:00 29°C Light drizzle 18% 10 km/h

Thane, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning hours will begin with light drizzle and overcast skies, with temperatures hovering around 28°C in the early hours, gradually climbing. By mid-morning, the drizzle is expected to intensify to moderate levels, coinciding with a rise in temperature to 31°C. The afternoon hours, particularly around noon, will see temperatures reach their peak at 34°C while moderate drizzle persists, though the chance of rain dips slightly to 59%. While a brief period of clear skies is anticipated around 3 PM, the intermittent rain is set to continue.

As the day progresses into the evening, conditions are expected to gradually improve. By 6 PM, skies will be partly cloudy, and the rain chance will significantly decrease to 14%, with temperatures around 32°C. The evening will bring a return to light drizzle and cooler temperatures, dropping to 29°C by 9 PM. The maximum wind speed is predicted to be around 17 km/h, providing a slight, but not overwhelming, breeze throughout the day.

Recent weather reports indicate that intermittent rain activity is expected to continue in Thane and surrounding regions for the next few days, aligning with the forecast for Tuesday. Residents should prepare for damp conditions and be mindful of potential travel disruptions due to the rain. Mumbai Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Expect Thunderstorms and Rain With a High of 33°C.

For those with plans tomorrow, it's advisable to dress in light, breathable clothing that can handle humidity, layered with rain gear. Commuters should factor in extra travel time due to potentially slower road conditions caused by drizzle. Health-wise, staying hydrated is crucial despite the cooler, damp conditions, as temperatures will still feel warm. Outdoor activities should be planned with flexibility, keeping the possibility of moderate rain showers in mind, especially during the morning and early afternoon.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).