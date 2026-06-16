Thane Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 16 June 2026: Warm and Humid With Highs Around 29°C and Afternoon Showers

Thane residents can expect a warm and humid day on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, with the "feels like" temperature potentially soaring higher than the actual mercury. The day's forecast indicates a high of 29°C, but a significant humidity level of 78% will make it feel closer to 35°C.

Current Weather in Thane, India — Tuesday, 16 June 2026 Temperature 29°C Feels Like 35°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 78% Wind Speed 6 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Thane — Tuesday, 16 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 07:00 29°C Light drizzle 22% 7 km/h 09:00 31°C Thunderstorm 28% 9 km/h 11:00 35°C Light drizzle 39% 13 km/h 13:00 36°C Clear sky 53% 15 km/h 15:00 34°C Mainly clear 64% 15 km/h 17:00 33°C Light drizzle 65% 13 km/h 19:00 31°C Mainly clear 26% 11 km/h 21:00 30°C Mainly clear 1% 9 km/h

Thane, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning will begin with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of light drizzle around 7:00 AM, with temperatures around 29°C and a wind speed of 7 km/h. However, conditions are expected to change rapidly, with a thunderstorm looming by 9:00 AM, accompanied by an increased chance of rain. By lunchtime, around 1:00 PM, the skies are predicted to clear, but the humidity will remain high, and the chance of rain increases to 53% with winds picking up to 15 km/h. The afternoon will continue with a mix of clear skies and scattered showers, with the highest probability of rain, around 64%, occurring at 3:00 PM. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 16 June 2026: Overcast Skies with a High of 30°C and 72% Humidity.

As the evening progresses, temperatures will gradually decrease, settling around 31°C by 7:00 PM, with a lower chance of rain. The night is expected to be mainly clear, with humidity dropping slightly and temperatures hovering around 30°C by 9:00 PM. Despite the "mainly clear" conditions for most of the day, the intermittent showers and potential for thunderstorms warrant caution.

For those venturing out in Thane today, it is advisable to carry an umbrella or raincoat, especially during the afternoon hours when the likelihood of rain is higher. Lightweight, breathable clothing is recommended to combat the high humidity and warm temperatures. Staying hydrated will be crucial, as the "feels like" temperature may lead to discomfort. Commuters should be prepared for potential traffic delays due to sudden downpours.

This weather pattern is consistent with broader regional forecasts, which have indicated a possibility of stormy rain in parts of Maharashtra, alongside lighter showers in other areas. While Thane is not under any severe weather alerts, the combination of heat, humidity, and intermittent rain calls for awareness.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 07:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).