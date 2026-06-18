Thane Woman Dies by Suicide 48 Days After Marriage; Family Claims Husband Used CCTV Cameras To Track Her

A 26-year-old woman from Thane allegedly died by suicide just 48 days after her marriage, with her family accusing her doctor husband and in-laws of mental and physical harassment, dowry-related pressure and constant surveillance.

The deceased, identified as Vishakha Tilkar, had married Nitin Tilkar on April 30 and was living with him in Ambernath near Mumbai. According to her family, the relationship appeared normal before the wedding, but conditions changed dramatically after the marriage.

Family members alleged that Vishakha's husband and in-laws were unhappy with the gifts and respect they received during the wedding ceremonies. They claimed she was repeatedly pressured to bring money and jewellery from her parental home. ‘I Love You, Mummy, Papa’: Class 12 Topper Dies by Suicide in Dehradun, Leaves Emotional Note for Parents.

"She was constantly pressured to bring jewellery and money from her parents' home," a family member alleged.

The family further claimed that Nitin Tilkar had installed CCTV cameras inside and outside the house to monitor Vishakha's activities and interactions. According to the allegations, she was frequently subjected to abuse and physical assault. NEET Aspirant Akanksha Chaturvedi Suicide: Rahul Gandhi Blames ‘Broken System’ After MP Student’s Death Amid Exam Leak Row.

"Nitin Tilkar had installed CCTV cameras inside and outside the house to monitor her every move. Whenever she spoke to anyone, she would be brutally beaten upon returning home. Two days before she died by suicide, she was thrashed for talking to a female neighbour. Driven to despair, she took her own life," the family member said.

Before her death, Vishakha had reportedly informed her mother about the abuse she was facing. Her family said they were planning to bring her back home when they received news of her death.

Police have registered a case at Shivajinagar Police Station in Ambernath against Nitin Tilkar, his mother Chhaya Tilkar and brother Ninad Tilkar on charges of mental and physical harassment and abetment to suicide. Nitin has been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace the other accused.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 08:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).