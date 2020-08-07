Never before has been a calamity to strike the globe which threatens lives and also eradicated livelihood! Millions of businesses the world over are suffering. The Economic slowdown has finished hopes for business magnates as well as the employees!

How can the COVID -19 scenario spare the Government employees? According to Recruitment Alerts, an Indian jobs portal which provides free job alerts to aspirants, it's a tragic situation in India. This pandemic and the lockdown have finished the aspirations of lakhs of candidates who wanted to have a go at these Government jobs are now vanished! It's the back-burner issue now!

Due to this, The UPSC has postponed the Civil Services Preliminary Exam, and this has started telling on the Government jobs aspirants! Only large-scale recruitment foe bank jobs are being conducted! All the exams being conducted for Staff Selections Commission (SSC) for various central government posts and tests of various Public service commissions are scheduled very soon, maybe in a month!

The reason for this is the Government is lacking funds! The situation has gone beyond control and just focusing on all energies on the Pandemic and Lockdown has hit the Government vertically! The financial scenario is just based on the income of Agriculture and Excise taxes based on Alcohol sales!

There is no revenue coming from the land sale, or Entertainment, product sale, and also from any other sources! Even, the EMIs of loan borrowers and the GST has been kept aside for the citizens, so they can concentrate and help the government fight the Pandemic created scenario in a healthy mental state!

FINAL RESULTS ALREADY DELAYED!

The IBPS was planning to announce the final results of some exams conducted last year in the first week of April. IBPS has given the reason for the delay due to COVID-19 attack and has put aside a new date for results as well!

Around five lakh students apply for Civil Services Examinations (CSE) every year for around 700 to 800 posts. This includes the IAS and IPS as well! The future is very bleak for anyone aspiring for a Government job!

THE FUTURE IS VERY BLEAK:

There are many examples of students from different walks of life! A BTech graduate who has attended the interview said that the interview process has not been completed due to the lockdown!

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service commission to has postponed the main examination of Group I services.

There is an intelligent view. of Director of Vepa Academy and former Director of National school of banking, as he told a popular Business magazine "There is now uncertainty because of the lockdown and social distance norms that the examinations and interviews will not be conducted very soon!

Thus, every candidate is today concerned about the future with the lucrative and prospective as well as promising Government jobs! The situation is very bad.