Thieves Steal 144 Liquor Bottles Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh From Closed Shop in Vishakhapatnam Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

File image of a liquor shop shut | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Vishakhapatnam, March 26: Unidentified people stole 144 bottles of liquor in Vishakhapatnam’s Gajuwaka area early on Thursday during the 21-day lockdown in India to avoid the spread of coronavirus. The thieves reportedly took away 12 cartons of liquor worth around Rs 1.5 lakh. A case has been registered at Gajuwaka police station. Andhra Pradesh police have launched an investigation into the case. Liquor Sale Suspended in Kerala at BEVCO Outlets Due to Countrywide Lockdown Over Coronavirus Outbreak.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the liquor shop with number 3241 is only 200 metre away from the police station. All the liquor shops were maintained by the excise department with government staff only. “They took away the liquor bottles based on their carrying capacity. May be they came on the motorbikes. Otherwise, they would have looted the entire shop,” reported the media house quoting police constable as saying. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Pandemic In India and Other Parts of the World.

The shops in the state were closed due to the country-wide lockdown in the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In Andhra Pradesh, 11 people have been tested positive for nCoV until now. One person also lost his life due to the deadly virus. Meanwhile, in India, 649 people have been tested positive for coronavirus so far. Seventeen deaths were also reported in the country.