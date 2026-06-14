Thiruvananthapuram Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Sunday, 14 June 2026: Overcast Skies With a High of 29°C

Thiruvananthapuram residents can expect a day of overcast skies and intermittent rain as Sunday, June 14, 2026, unfolds. The day's forecast indicates a high temperature of 29°C, with the "feels like" temperature reaching up to 32°C, underscoring the significant humidity levels of 79%. A steady wind speed of 21 km/h is also anticipated, contributing to the overall atmospheric conditions.

Current Weather in Thiruvananthapuram, India — Sunday, 14 June 2026 Temperature 29°C Feels Like 32°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 79% Wind Speed 21 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Thiruvananthapuram — Sunday, 14 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 14:00 28°C Overcast 65% 21 km/h 16:00 28°C Partly cloudy 52% 21 km/h 18:00 27°C Mainly clear 30% 18 km/h 20:00 27°C Partly cloudy 4% 17 km/h 22:00 26°C Partly cloudy 4% 15 km/h 00:00 25°C Overcast 6% 14 km/h 02:00 25°C Partly cloudy 6% 13 km/h 04:00 25°C Partly cloudy 3% 12 km/h

Thiruvananthapuram, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The weather outlook for Thiruvananthapuram suggests a pattern of fluctuating conditions throughout the day. Early afternoon, around 2 PM, will see temperatures at 28°C under overcast skies, accompanied by a substantial 65% chance of rain and winds at 21 km/h. As the evening progresses, the rain chances will gradually decrease, with the sky transitioning to partly cloudy conditions by 4 PM, followed by mainly clear skies by 6 PM. Temperatures will see a slight dip, settling around 27°C in the evening. Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Sunday, 14 June 2026: Overcast Skies with a High of 30°C and Moderate Rain Chances.

Residents venturing out are advised to carry umbrellas or rain gear, especially during the afternoon hours when rain probability is highest. Light, breathable clothing would be most comfortable given the high humidity and warm temperatures. Commuters should anticipate potential delays due to rainfall, particularly in the early part of the day. Staying hydrated is also recommended, even with the overcast conditions, to combat the muggy air.

The hourly forecast indicates a persistent chance of light showers into the night, though the intensity will significantly diminish. By 8 PM, the rain probability drops to a mere 4%, with partly cloudy skies returning. Overnight temperatures will hover around 25-26°C, with overcast conditions making a brief return around midnight before transitioning back to partly cloudy skies in the early morning hours. The wind speed will also gradually decrease throughout the night, settling around 12-14 km/h by dawn.

While recent local reports highlighted weather alerts for heavy rain in northern Kerala districts and mentioned the interplay of ocean breezes affecting air quality in Thiruvananthapuram, the immediate forecast for the capital city suggests moderate conditions. The India Meteorological Department's broader advisories for the region indicate a period of unsettled weather, which aligns with the forecast for potential showers in Thiruvananthapuram today.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).