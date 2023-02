This is a very sad incident. The Haryana Police & Rajasthan police are cooperating in the investigation. According to our facts, the Haryana police & Nuh police had no involvement in this: Varun Singla, SP Nuh pic.twitter.com/SLrN57X9hK— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2023 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).