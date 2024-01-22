Hisar, January 22: In a shocking incident, a tiger that strayed into Rewari in Haryana from Rajasthan's Sariska Tiger Reserve attacked a forest guard during the rescue operation on Monday, January 22. The Tiger Attack in Rewari occurred when the forest department employee was trying to tranquillise it in an agriculture field at Ghadsana. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a tiger that reportedly strayed into Rewari from the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar three days ago attacked a forest guard of Rajasthan during a search operation at Bhatsana village of the district. Before attacking the forest guard, the tiger, on Thursday, January 18, attacked a farmer in Maheshra while staying outside the Sariska Tiger Reserve’s buffer range for three months. Haryana Dog Attack: Child Attacked, Dragged by Two Pet Dogs in Fatehabad, Case Registered Against Owner.

The employee was identified as Heera Lal. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital in Rewari. Sariska Tiger Reserve field director RN Meena said a team tried to tranquillise the tiger hiding in a mustard field. Another employee, Dharma Singh, fainted as he saw the tiger attack. "The search operation for the tiger was delayed due to fog, and the agricultural land it was traced to is spread over a large area and cannot be cordoned off," Forest Officer Shankar Singh said.

In another incident, a leopard allegedly attacked a farmer in Yamunanagar in Haryana on the morning of November 19 last year. The incident occurred when the farmer was in his fields in Ibrahimpur village in the Chhachhrauli area of the Yamunanagar district. The injured farmer has been identified as Nawab, a president of Ibrahimpur village. Leopard Attack in Haryana: Big Cat Attacks Farmer Working in Agriculture Fields in Yamunanagar, Rescued by Wildlife Department; Animal Dies Shortly After Due to Some Illness.

The victim reportedly suffered several injuries to his body in the animal attack. Soon after the incident, the officials of the wildlife department rescued the 13-month-old female leopard, who is said to have reportedly died due to some illness.

