TikTok, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter Accounts Accused of Spreading Fake News Around Coronavirus Blocked by UP Government

Fake News on Social Media (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, April 14: In a bid to curb the spread of fake news around coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh government has blocked some social media accounts. Besides, over 15,000 FIRs were registered in connection with the violation of lockdown imposed in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus. Police also seized 22,632 vehicles. The details were shared by the state's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi. Coronavirus Tracker Live News Updates on April 14.

According to Awanish Awasthi, 12 TikTok accounts, seven Facebook profiles, two Twitter handles and one WhatsApp account have been blocked by the state government. "17,585 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered and 22,632 vehicles seized for violation of the coronavirus lockdown," Awasthi told a press conference. Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad also addressed the media briefing. Coronavirus Testing Centres in India: ICMR Shares Names, Check Full List.

Awanish K Awasthi's Statement:

17585 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered & 22632 vehicles seized for violation of the #CoronavirusLockdown. In action against fake news-12 TikTok, 7 Facebook, 2 Twitter &1 WhatsApp accounts have been blocked:Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) pic.twitter.com/SsvSEHagxv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 14, 2020

Prasad said Uttar Pradesh has reported 657 coronavirus cases so far. Of them, 49 patients recovered, while eight people lost their lives, he added. In the state, Agra has recorded the highest single-day hike in the number of corona patients and emerged as the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in Uttar Pradesh. The total number of cases in the district is now 142.