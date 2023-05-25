Mumbai, May 26: An iconic and historical artefact belonging to Tipu Sultan, the 18th-century ruler of Mysuru has been sold for a whopping 14 million pounds ($17.4 million or Rs 140 crore) in an auction in London. Reportedly, the artefact is the bedchamber sword of Tipu Sultan. Auction house Bonhams which held the bidding for Tipu Sultan's sword said that the price of the artefact was seven times more them the estimated price.

The international auction house further said that Tipu Sultain's bedchamber sword was one of the most important weapons which had personal association with the ruler. Tipu Sultan who was well known as the "The Tiger of Mysore", succeeded his father as the ruler of the kingdom of Mysore in South India back in 1782. He was known for winning many wars and for fighting against the Marathas on several numerous between 1175 and 1779. Tipu Sultan's Silver-mounted Gun Fetches 60,000 Pounds at UK Auction.

Auction Breaks Record for Indian and Islamic Object:

Notably, the bedchamber sword belonging to Tipu Sultan was sold for a whopping Rs 142 crore in London. The auction in London is said to have fetched seven times the estimated price thereby breaking the record for an Indian and Islamic object sold at an auction. While the sword has now become one of the most sought-after auctioned objects, the auction house did not reveal details of the buyer who bought the sword. As per reports, the action saw a neck-to-neck fight between two bidders who had joined over call and one bidder in the room.

Vijay Mallya's Connection With Bedchamber Sword:

Did you know that Tipu Sultan's bedchamber sword was also owned by Vijay Mallya? Back in 2013, the bedchamber sword was bought by beer baron Vijay Mallya during a private auction which was also held in London. After buying Tipu Sultan's sword, Mallya displayed the historical artefact with great fanfare in Bengaluru. Tipu Sultan's Sword 'Vanishes' After Vijay Mallya's Family Said 'It Brought Bad Luck'.

"It is an overwhelming feeling to restore this legacy to the people of Karnataka," Mallya had said then. However, after his downfall, it was reported that Mallya gave away Tipu Sultan's sword in 2016 with his family stating that the bedchamber sword brought "bad luck".

