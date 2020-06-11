Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple Reopens for Devotees Amid COVID-19, TTD Says It Will Ensure Social Distancing is Maintained

A glimpse of Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple on Thursday. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Tirupati, June 10: The darshan for the Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple resumed on Thursday after remaining closed for nearly 80 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier the trial run was conducted by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) on from June 8-10. The TTD opened the temple doors while maintaining strict precautionary measures like wearing of masks and maintaining social distance.

Since Thursday morning, devotees were seen lined up for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple. However, they all were seen wearing face masks and maintaining social distance. Earlier, TTD had stated that only 6,000 devotees will be allowed to have darshan every day. Sabarimala Temple Not to Open for Public for Monthly Pooja, Kerala Govt Cancels Temple Festival Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Here's a glimpse of Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple on Thursday:

Andhra Pradesh: Darshan for common devotees resumed at Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple today. The trial run was held from June 8-10. Measures such as social distancing and wearing masks, among other measures, is being observed at the temple amid #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/GD5Ws8Lm2u — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2020

Earlier, prayers were held at Lodhi Road's Sai Baba Temple in New Delhi. Management had made it clear that only 10 people will be allowed at a time and premises is being sanitised at regular intervals. Thursday is considered auspicious for the worship of Sai Baba.

Meanwhile, Kerala's Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Thursday informed that Sabarimala Temple will not be opened for public for the monthly pooja from June 14 and the temple festival will also be cancelled. Surendran said that the decision has been taken after meeting with Sabarimala tantri and Travancore Devaswom Board.

