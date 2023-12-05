Kolkata, December 5: Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra has been admitted to a state-run hospital here after he complained of breathing problems and developed high fever, a senior official of the health facility said on Tuesday.

Mitra was taken to the Woodburn Ward of the SSKM Hospital late Monday evening after he complained of breathing difficulties, sources close to the Kamarhati MLA said.

"He is suspected to be suffering from pneumonia. We are waiting for the test results. Mitra is stable now. Our doctors are monitoring his health condition," the official told PTI.